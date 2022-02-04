Coast Guard responds to tug boat, barge run aground in Boca Raton

By Taylor Lang

BOCA RATON, Florida (WPBF) — The Coast Guard is responding to a tug boat and a barge that ran aground Thursday in Boca Raton.

Officials said there were four people on board when the tug boat ran aground at about 8:45 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

WPBF 25 viewers sent in pictures of the barge Friday morning.

Shoreside operations are happening Friday morning to remove oil and fuel, which will help to stop any pollution that could cause risks to the area.

A safety zone is in place for the site. South Beach between Deerfield and the City of Boca Raton will be closed until further notice, with the closure from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield Pier potentially closing into the weekend.

The investigation into the grounding is ongoing.

