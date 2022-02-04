11-year-old shot to death after going outside to get jacket from car, sheriff says

By Jessica Willey

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — An 11-year-old had gone outside of his northeast Harris County apartment complex to get a jacket from the car when he was shot, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Officials confirmed he died shortly after at the hospital.

On Thursday, deputies said they responded to the shooting scene at about 7:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Tidwell, where they found the boy on the ground.

Gonzalez said multiple rounds of shots were fired. Deputies said a man in a white T-shirt was seen running from the scene toward Tidwell, but they were unsure if he was connected to the shooting.

“Everyone (is) focused on weather right now. Someone to be out here shooting multiple shots at an apartment complex, very dangerous,” authorities said.

Investigators were called to the scene to attempt at locating any cameras with surveillance footage.

