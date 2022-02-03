Florida teen, nonprofit raising money for slain Vancouver police officer

By KANDRA KENT

Click here for updates on this story

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — A national nonprofit started by a Florida boy is now raising money to help the family of fallen Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.

Thirteen-year-old Zechariah Cartledge and his family founded ‘Running 4 Heroes’ three years ago, when Zechariah was just 10.

Zechariah uses his passion for running to honor fallen first responders from around the country, and the organization raises money for affected families, as well as first responders who are injured on the job.

Zechariah ran one mile in honor of Sahota Tuesday night, carrying a thin blue line flag and flanked by police cruisers.

The organization posted a video of the run, along with a message from Zechariah to Officer Sahota, his family, and Clark County law enforcement officers.

Before starting his run, Zechariah gave a prayer for the officer, who investigators say was mistakenly killed by a Clark County Deputy who thought he was aiming at a robbery suspect.

Fox 12 interviewed Zechariah via zoom on Wednesday afternoon.

“We want to give as much comfort back to the community and his family as possible through this difficult loss and this difficult time,” Zechariah said.

According to Zechariah, Sahota’s family and members of the Vancouver Police Department have watched the video.

After completing the run, Zechariah then sends the fallen first responder’s family a special gift.

“I will send that flag to the family, as well as a handwritten note that I write to the family who is going through a very difficult time,” Zechariah said.

Zechariah started running for fallen officers after he was inspired during a 5k race he ran that was dedicated to the first responders and other victims who died in 9/11.

Zechariah said he has clocked in more than 1,100 miles since launching Running 4 Heroes.

January, Zechariah said, sadly broke his record for monthly runs, at 36 miles for fallen first responders.

The actual running is the easy part.

“It’s more difficult, the gravity of who I’m running for,” Zechariah said. “Honestly, at the heart it’s not even about me, it’s really about the tribute and the aspect making sure these families are touched.”

Running 4 Heroes is doing a two-week fundraiser for the family of Officer Sahota. So far, the organization has raised more than $4,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.