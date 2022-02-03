Air Force dad surprises Las Vegas 5th grade son after deployment

By GABE STUTSKY

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A military dad surprised his son Wednesday afternoon by picking him up from school after he was deployed overseas.

Kester Patrick was deployed to Saudi Arabia with the Air Force and hadn’t seen his son, Kester Patrick Jr., in almost a year. Kester Jr.’s mother and father decided to arrange a surprise pick-up at Green Valley Christian School in Henderson.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.