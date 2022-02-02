POLICE: Large fight leads to students being pepper sprayed at high school in Decatur

By IYANI HUGHES

DECATUR, Georgia (WGCL) — DeKalb County School District police responded to a large fight at Towers High School in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said measures were taken by the school resource officer to control the situation, including discharging pepper spray.

EMS treated those who were affected by the pepper spray.

A student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

All students involved in the fight have been charged.

