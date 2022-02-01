Reynolds School District continues to grapple with persistent fighting

By Simon Gutierrez

Click here for updates on this story

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — The Reynolds School District in Gresham continues to grapple with persistent fighting and misbehavior among its students.

One parent, Becky, who preferred we not disclose her last name, said her son was recently attacked by several of his classmates as he returned to campus from lunch.

“They drug him, they took his skateboard away from him and proceeded to pin him down, and several of them, they took turns basically beating on my son,” said Becky.

Becky’s son told her he sees fights at school pretty much every day, and said students frequently take videos of the fights on their phones and post them on social media.

FOX 12 found several examples of this, with fights from schools around the country posted on Instagram pages.

“They need to be shut down,” said Becky.

Asked about the fight videos, a spokesperson for Meta, which encompasses both Facebook and Instagram, said, “We don’t allow content that shows, depicts, or promotes physical harm, and we will take action when we find evidence.”

Both of the pages we identified promoting fights were taken down after we shared the links with Instagram.

As for the situation at Reynolds, a spokesperson for the school district said they are aware of the continued problems with fighting and are working to address them. He also said both fights and major referrals have decreased since the beginning of the school year.

Becky, meanwhile, said she has taken her son out of school temporarily for his safety.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.