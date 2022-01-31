Opening statements begin in 2018 Waffle House shooter trial

By BLAKE SUMMERS

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Monday begins the trial for Travis Reinking, the man accused of shooting and killing multiple people inside of a Waffle House in April of 2018.

The jury selection was held on January 25 where twelve women and two men were selected, two of which will be alternates.

Police say Reinking, 30 at the time of the shooting, walked into an Antioch Waffle House with an AR-15 and opened fire, killing four people.

After a 34 hour manhunt, Reinking was arrested. He was indicted in 2019 on 17 counts including four of first degree murder.

Due to his mental state, the trial had been delated while Reinking underwent treatment for schizophrenia. He has since been deemed fit to stand trial.

Reinking has pleaded not guilty to the crime and now faces life in prison.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk said in 2020 he would not seek the death penalty in this case.

The trial will begin at 9 a.m. in Davidson County Court.

