Police: Student in custody for trying to bring BB gun to Mt. Morris Twp. school

By STEPHEN BOROWY

Mt. Morris Township, Michigan (WNEM) — A student was taken into police custody after the Westwood Heights school district says he tried to enter a high school with a BB gun.

On Thursday morning, a student at the Academy West Alternative High School tried to enter the building with an unloaded BB gun, according to Westwood Heights Schools.

The student was immediately detained by the Mt. Morris Township resource officer and building security. The student was turned over to the Mt. Morris Township Police Department, who is investigating the incident.

“At no time were any staff members or students in danger, as the protocols we have in place succeeded in detecting and eliminating the potential threat,” the school district said.

The school district said it was not aware of any threats to any school facilities before the incident. School leaders are cooperating with the Mt. Morris Township Police Department for the investigation.

Families are being asked to talk with their children about the ramifications of incidents such as this. Students and families who know about a potential threat can report it to the school office or the OK2SAY anonymous tip line at 855-565-2729 or text 652729.

