Melissa Etheridge pays tribute to Chiefs coach with 'Chocolate Cake' song.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — After last week’s miraculous win over the Buffalo Bills, an artist with ties to the metro is hoping to add another song to the Chiefs Championship playlist.

The love for Chiefs Kingdom stretches far outside the metro.

Nationwide, fans are busy creating tributes to players and coaches ahead of this weekend’s playoff game.

That includes Leavenworth-native Melissa Etheridge.

“I’m sure the whole world was enjoying the game, but we were on the edge and screaming and hollering,” Etheridge said.

Enter Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid has talked about food before in press conferences, but it was his comparison to winning a second Super Bowl being like chocolate cake that caught Etheridge’s attention.

“And I loved that. I loved that. The thought that it was like chocolate cake.”

She loved it so much that she crafted a new song dedicated to chocolate cake.

“I’m thinking of a whole stadium of Kansas City Chiefs fans singing chocolate cake, chocolate cake,” she said.

