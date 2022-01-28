Dollar General employee accused of helping set up robbery at her store in Mobile

By Web staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police arrested a woman accused of staging a robbery at the store where she worked.

Officers said 25-year-old India Coleman helped set up the robbery at a Dollar General store on Government Boulevard. According to investigators, Coleman played the victim while a teenager and another wanted individual demanded money from the register with a gun.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Strickland Youth Center. The other robbery is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD.

