Airbnb Says It Prevented Nearly 3,000 Unauthorized Parties In Boston Last Year

By Web staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Airbnb says it prevented roughly 3,000 unauthorized parties from happening in the city of Boston last year.

The property rental website says their “under-25 anti-party system” blocked or re-directed people from booking entire homes.

“In 2020, we announced a new product that restricts guests under the age of 25 without a history of positive reviews from booking entire home listings in their local area under certain circumstances. These guests are still allowed to book private room listings, where generally the Host lives on site,” the company said.

Over the 4th of July, over 650 people were unable to book. On Halloween, over 600 people were impacted and for New Year’s Eve over 1,200 were unable to book.

Airbnb says it will continue to use this technology to stop disruptive behavior at its rental properties in the future.

