With plow driver shortages, Massachusetts towns urge patience ahead of storm

By Matt Reed

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A shortage of plow drivers could be an issue this weekend as a powerful storm is expected to bring more than one foot of snow to parts of Massachusetts.

The shortage is blamed really on three things: COVID-19, retirement and many people just not interested in the work.

“I think there just are not people willing to go out in the middle of the night. It seems storms always hit at 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m. People have to get out of bed when they get that call. That group of people, that demographic, just isn’t there,” Bridgewater Town Manager Michael Dutton said.

Some communities have gotten so desperate that they are offering up to $200 for potential drivers.

“If people are out and about, just take it slow. Do not tailgate the plow drivers, and when they are home, if they could keep their cars in their driveways,” Norwood Public Works Director Mark Ryan said.

Residents are also being asked to be patient, as it may take a while in some communities to clear the roads.

Officials are urging motorists to stay off the roads Saturday.

