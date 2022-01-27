Nurse attacked in broad daylight just outside Metro Jail

By SHELBY MYERS

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police said a woman was brutally attacked in broad daylight outside Mobile County Metro Jail.

Mobile County Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver described the horrific scene. He said a nurse who works at the jail was heading to her car during her lunch break when she was blindsided.

“He leaped forward, reared back and punched her one real good time in the face, and then hit her twice with a beer bottle, breaking it the second time,” Oliver said.

Mobile Police said Christopher McCall, who jail records show is homeless, attacked her on Charleston St.

Oliver said all of it was caught on nearby cameras.

He said, “Luckily, she was pretty feisty, and was able to defend herself until a bail bondsman across the street, who was witnessing it, came running over and held the man at gunpoint until officers arrived.”

Oliver said the nurse was able to block some of McCall’s punches. He said she is shaken up, but okay. The attack seems to be random.

According to jail records, at just 24-years-old, McCall has seen the inside of a Metro Jail cell almost 20 times. Oliver said, McCall was actually out on bond for another assault last month.

McCall will get some treatment inside metro, but, Oliver said there’s a deeper issue at hand.

“This is something that you cannot arrest your way out of. This individual needs treatment. He needs intervention. He needs medication. He doesn’t need to be in jail, but he doesn’t need to be on the streets either,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.