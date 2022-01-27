FBI, Local Authorities Searching For ‘Green Gaiter Bandit,’ Man Wanted For Robbing More Than A Dozen Local Banks

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — An unidentified suspect known to law enforcement as the “Green Gaiter Bandit,” is wanted in connection with more than a dozen Southern California bank robberies or attempts.

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with Police Seek Tips, asked for public help in identifying the suspect, who was given his nickname based on the green face and neck covering he has worn in several of the robberies. They did disclose that the man actually wears a variety of different colored gaiters to cover his face. He has also worn a tan jacket during several of the robberies.

Authorities have further identified that the Green Gaiter Bandit is a white male, somewhere between 50 and 60-years-old. He has a medium build-to-heavy build and stands approximately 6-feet tall with grey hair. They disclosed that he often wears “workwear-style clothing.”

During robberies, he normally approaches a teller with note, demands the money verbally or both, according to several witness accounts. In some of the incidents where the suspect verbally demanded the money, he referred to it as “loose bills.”

The report also detailed how the suspect traditionally flees from the scene of the robbery attempt on foot.

The investigation is being conducted by several departments, including the FBI, the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Costa Mesa Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Gardena Police Department, the Placentia Police Department and the Torrance Police Department.

They urge anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately. In Los Angeles and Orange Counties, the FBI can be reached at (310) 477-6565.

He is wanted in connection with several bank robberies including:

Robbery Attempt on 1/21/22 at Wells Fargo Bank, 1396 N. Rose Drive in Placentia, Calif. Robbery Attempt on 1/20/22 at Wells Fargo Bank, 2170 Harbor in Costa Mesa, Calif. Robbery on 1/10/22 at Chase Bank, 1310 West Artesia in Gardena, Calif. Robbery on 1/7/22 at US Bank, 25972 Muirlands Boulevard in Mission Viejo, Calif. Robbery on 12/31/21 at Wells Fargo Bank, 2300 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, Calif. Robbery on 12/31/21 at Chase Bank, 2121 Torrance Boulevard in Torrance, Calif. Robbery on 12/30/21 at Wells Fargo Bank, 9971 Adams Avenue in Huntington Beach, Calif. Robbery Attempt on 12/24/21 at Wells Fargo Bank, 2300 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, Calif. Robbery on 12/23/21 at Wells Fargo Bank, 1403 Sartori in Torrance, Calif. Robbery on 12/17/21 at Wells Fargo Bank, 2970 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, Calif. Robbery on 12/3/21 at Chase Bank, 2970 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, Calif. Robbery Attempt on 12/3/21 at Chase Bank, 21502 Brookhurst Boulevard in Huntington Beach, Calif. Robbery on 10/30/21 at Chase Bank, 21502 Brookhurst Boulevard in Huntington Beach, Calif. Robbery on 10/11/21 at Union Bank, 911 North Harbor in Fullerton, Calif.

