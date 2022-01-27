CMU apologizes for scholarship message posted to online portal

By Stephen Borowy

Michigan (WNEM) — Central Michigan University is apologizing for a message that was sent out, leading students to believe they received a full-ride scholarship.

“CMU sincerely regrets this mistake and understands the disappointment and anger these students and their families must be feeling,” the university stated.

While testing a new messaging technology during the weekend, CMU staff inadvertently posted a message about the prestigious Centralis Scholar Award, CMU said.

That message was seen by students who were logged into the university’s system at that time. The message appeared to indicate the student had received the Centralis Scholarship, when in fact they had not.

The university’s executive director of admissions contacted the families of students who were identified as being in the portal during testing on Sunday to apologize for this miscommunication.

CMU said in a statement they will reach out to the students who believed they received a full scholarship and will offer an increase to equal a full-tuition scholarship.

“We deeply regret the disappointment and frustration caused by the test message error in the student portal. To make it right, we will be reaching out to each of the 58 students who saw the congratulatory message regarding the Centralis Scholarship and offering to increase their award amount to the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.”

