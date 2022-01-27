911 call made by Robertson County deputy days before her death

By Tosin Fakile

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — News 4 has obtained a 911 call made by a Robertson County deputy days before her death.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said a deputy found Savanna Puckett shot and killed in her burning home in Springfield on Sunday evening.

A newly released call was made from Puckett from her home on January 19, just days before her death on January 23. On Monday, TBI investigators arrested and charged 27-year-old James Conn with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson in connection with the death of Puckett.

Puckett was 18 when she started as a corrections officer at the department. Robertson County 911 told News she only lived at that home for a short amount of time, and this January 19 call was the only call received from her.

On the 911 call, she sounded calm but concerned and occasionally made deep sighs. She told dispatch she needed an officer at her home in Springfield. Puckett gave the dispatcher her address, and the dispatcher asked her to explain what was happening.

“I have an ex here that should not be here. An unwanted guest,” Puckett, who sighed, said in the call.

The dispatcher asked her to continue to explain her situation

“He just pulled into my driveway. County did a report for me last night because he was here and not supposed to be here. And he just pulled into my driveway again,” Puckett said.

The entire 911 call was about 2 minutes and 45 seconds. Later in the call, Puckett identifies the person she reports in her driveway as James Conn.

