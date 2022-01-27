3 break-ins, 1 day: Police believe same suspect responsible for crime spree

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities are searching for a suspect they believe is behind three breaking and entering cases that occurred all in the same day.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) says the break-ins happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 in the South Asheville area.

For the first case, APD says officers were dispatched to Early Girl Eatery on Hendersonville Road where they found someone had broken into the restaurant and stolen the cash drawer from the cash register. The thief made off with about $400.

In the second case, officers responded to Black Bear Café on Sweeten Creek Road where they discovered a suspect had broken the front glass doors and entered the business. Officials say the suspect attempted to break into the safe, but was unsuccessful. The suspect did take the cash drawer from the register, but there was no paper money inside.

For the third case, APD says officers arrived at Mr. Sushi on Hendersonville Road to investigate a report of property damage. At the scene, they found that the handle of the back door had been broken off, but no entry was made.

Detectives said in all three cases, the suspect used force to break or pry the door to the business. Based on surveillance footage, police believe the same male suspect may have been behind all three break-ins.

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark pants or blue jeans and a green or tan-hooded jacket or hoodie.

If anyone has any information about these cases, they are encouraged to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

