Townville man wins $375,000 in lottery winnings

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TOWNVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — An Upstate lottery winner says he’s given most of his $375,000 in prize money away.

“I did a lot of good deeds,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winner, who does not wish to be identified, says he’s has helped several friends and family members with the cash won off a ticket he purchased at the Ran Energy Market on Highway 24 in Townville.

“I believe in being good to people,” the winner said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 960,000 to leave two top prizes of $375,000 remaining in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game.

Ran Energy Market in Townville received a commission of $3,750 for selling the claimed ticket.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.