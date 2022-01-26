Stranger picks up dinner bill for three moms with more than 20 kids

By JUSTINA LATIMER

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three families with more than 20 kids went to dinner and were shocked to find that someone had already taken care of their large bill.

Adrian Maddox was working over the weekend at Toots West and was seated with the large party.

“The oldest kid was like 11-years-old. So, in your mind, you think I have this mess to clean up,” Maddox said. “But it wasn’t like that.”

Haylee Robuck, Kayla Miller, and Brittney Ward, all foster parents, have a total of 25 kids combined and brought 21 of them to the restaurant to eat.

While they were at the restaurant, a stranger at the bar overheard their story.

“She was just so overwhelmed and really moved that somebody actually stood up to take care of someone else’s responsibilities,” Maddox explained.

The anonymous woman decided to pick up the tab and take care of their entire bill.

“It’s not often that that happens. Let alone when you have a party so big and so obnoxious, ” Robuck said. “We took up three tables, and two of the three tables have kids on kids all over it.”

While the generous woman hoped to remain anonymous, all three moms were happy to know a stranger could be so kind.

“They assumed that we were doing good, and they paid that forward. So, I am sure at one point we will do that to another family,” Miller said.

“You know…a person taking the time out to do it out of the goodness of their heart… That’s amazing,” Maddox said.

