JSU’s Marching Southerners invited to perform in France

By Web Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (WVTM) — Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners have been invited to perform in France.

According to a news release, JSU’s band was asked to perform at ceremonies to observe the 80th anniversary of D-Day, which happens in 2024 in Normandy, France.

JSU reported the band will perform along with groups in two memorial ceremonies on June 6 and June 7.

The band will also take part in a parade on June 8, starting in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first village liberated by American troops.

“This will be an amazing experience for our students,” said Ken Bodiford, JSU director of bands. “We are honored to help salute the brave men and women who fought to liberate Western Europe and turn the tide of World War II.”

