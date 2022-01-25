Unforgettable, wild Chiefs win inspires companies to create new shirts

By Emily Rittman

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — Sunday night’s unforgettable win during the wildest NFL game of the season is inspiring companies to create Chiefs gear as fast as possible.

Both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce said Sunday night’s game is one they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Businesses were brainstorming slogans and designs as the Chiefs battled back in epic fashion to defeat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

New RAYGUN t-shirts inspired by an intense 13 seconds of Chiefs football and soundbite machine Coach Andy Reid are headed to Kansas City. They are expected to arrive at RAYGUN’s Kansas City store Tuesday. They are already available online.

RAYGUN’s team can’t get enough of the Kansas City Chiefs’ quotable coach Andy Reid. They already made a “When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper” t-shirt.

“He is the gift that keeps on giving. He makes this very easy,” RAYGUN Kansas City manager Georgie Bee.

She says their team gets inspiration from fans too.

“It starts with the smallest tweet. A quote tweet saying ‘RAYGUN, we need you to make this shirt’ and then our big boss will give us the green light and yeah, rock and roll.”

The Chiefs mind-blowing 13 second come back drive inspired a new shirt that says, “In Kansas City, 13 seconds might be too much time.”

“That was just crazy how quick that turned around,” Bee said. “That was like the edge of your seat.”

Not many people could complete something notable at work in just 13 seconds.

“Maybe fold two shirts,” Bee said. “I think maybe fold just one.”

With new t-shirts headed to store shelves, Chiefs fans and businesses hope the Chiefs’ postseason run keeps rolling.

“When they win, we win,” Bee said. “It’s just awesome to see everyone get so excited in the community.”

