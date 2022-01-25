Storage container explodes on middle school campus in Franklin

By Joseph Wenzel

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — No one was injured after a temporary storage container exploded on a middle school campus in Franklin on Tuesday morning, police said.

There was no damage to the Poplar Grove Middle School, located at 2959 Del Rio Pike, police said.

Police said the fire was knocked down, and students have been sent back to their classes.

A spokesperson for the school said a message was sent to families regarding the incident, stating there were no injuries and students were temporarily held on one side of the building until the fire department gave the ‘all clear’ around 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but the school confirmed there are two construction projects currently underway on campus and the explosion occurred in the “restricted area where all related materials and equipment are stored.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.