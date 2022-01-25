‘It was really fun” Zaniac students rotate through several engaging STEM activities

By Tammy Watford

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Students at Zaniac Learning Center are learning lots of things about the world around them.

On Monday, kids rotated through three different STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.

There was a science experiment where campers could make a homemade frozen desert, robotics and Minecraft – which is a video game that’s used as a teaching tool for learning.

“So they learn about the environment,” Lynne Porter, Zaniac co-owner, told News 13. “They could do renewable energy, they can build things – but all within the game.”

“It was really fun because we could test out the different flavors and we would test the different combinations of the chemicals and different foods to make it just right,” eight-year-old Morgan said.

“I think it’s fun and something for me to do instead of me just going home and doing boring assignments,” seven-year-old PJ said.

Zaniac offers after-school programs for kids in grades kindergarten through the 8th grade.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.