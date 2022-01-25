Explosion at oil site in Kingfisher County injures 2

By Andy Weber

KINGFISHER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An explosion at an oil site in Kingfisher County injured two.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, two people were injured after an explosion at an oil site near the intersection of County Line Road and North 2780 Road in Kingfisher County.

Officials told KOCO 5 that the explosion happened during a routine cleaning of one of the oil tank batteries. A viewer captured cellphone video of the blaze.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion, but it did cause a small brush fire that was put out not long after first responders arrived.

Emergency crews from neighboring Canadian County and Okarche fire were on hand to help put out the flames. The fire chief said that they were first called around 1:50 p.m. and it took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

Both water and foam were used to extinguish the flames.

Four people were working at the Devon-owned site at the time of the explosion and two were injured. We don’t know the seriousness of their injuries, but they were flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

