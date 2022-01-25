Driver treated for minor injuries in train, vehicle crash

By STEPHEN BOROWY

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Police responded to a crash involving a train and a vehicle Tuesday morning in Saginaw County.

Officers were sent to Hospital Road between Tittabawassee Road and Kochville Road in Kochville Township at 8:57 a.m. on Jan. 25.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Saginaw County, was traveling northbound on Hospital Road and failed to see the crossing signal lights until he was at the tracks and a train was approaching, the Tittabawassee Township Police Department said.

Police said the driver tried to stop but struck the train engine. The engine oil recovery line on the Lake State Railway train, with 38 cars, sustained damage but there was no fuel leak. The train’s cargo was not damaged.

The 18-year-old was treated for minor injuries and released from the scene. He will be listed at-fault for the crash, Tittabawassee Township Police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.