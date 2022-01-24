HCSO sergeant hit and killed by intoxicated driver during motorcycle escort, sheriff says

By Charly Edsitty

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has died after he was hit by a driver.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the East Beltway feeder road near Tidwell Road in northeast Harris County.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy, identified as 45-year-old Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, was working an off-duty job as a motorcycle escort, helping a heavy load along the service road.

Gutierrez was off his motorcycle, blocking the exit ramp, when a 40-year-old woman drove around his bike and hit him, Gonzalez said.

The woman took off from the scene, but was later stopped by another deputy.

Gonzalez said that she showed signs of intoxication.

Gutierrez was flown by LifeFlight in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.

The woman accused of hitting and killing him has been charged with intoxication assault of a police officer, a first-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and failure to stop and render aid – serious bodily injury, which carries up to 10 additional years.

However, those charges could change since Gutierrez died.

Gutierrez served with the sheriff’s office for 20 years. Of those, he spent the last 13 years with the Vehicular Crimes Division.

According to Gonzalez, Gutierrez was married to his high school sweetheart and they had three children, including a daughter who was set to be married in a couple of months.

This is the second law enforcement officer to be killed in the last 24 hours.

Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway was shot to death during a traffic stop in southwest Houston early Sunday morning.

Authorities are still looking for the man accused of killing him.

