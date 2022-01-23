3 people injured in shooting at Clarksville Waffle House

By Daynnah Carmona

Click here for updates on this story

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Several people were injured and at least one person was shot after a shooting near the Waffle House on Fort Campbell Boulevard early Sunday morning, Clarksville Police said.

Police said one person had two gunshot wounds and was flown to a Nashville hospital. That victim is in critical but stable condition. Two other people either drove themselves or were taken to Clarksville area hospitals. They told police they were at the Waffle House when the shooting occurred. Their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Police said the shooting appeared to have happened outside the Waffle House in the parking lot or parking lot area.

The northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard were blocked for several hours during the investigation. Police spoke to several witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Clarksville Police Detective Michael Luebke at 931-648-0656, ext. 5645. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.