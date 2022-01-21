New Mexico woman makes history at Smithsonian

By Breana Albizu

New Mexico (KOAT) — Cynthia Chavez Lamar has been named director of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

She is the first Native woman and first New Mexican to be named as a Smithsonian museum director in its history.

“Yesterday was pretty exciting for me, and very emotional of course,” Chavez Lamar said.

Chavez Lamar has been at the museum most recently since 2014. Earlier in her career, she was a museum intern in 1994 and later was an associate curator from 2000-2005.

She is currently the museum’s acting associate director for collections and operations.

Her research interests are focused on Southwest native art, and the methodologies and practices involved in collaborating with indigenous communities.

“There’s just some fabulous, amazing artists in the southwest,” Chavez Lamar said. “So it’s just been something that’s been particularly close to my heart.”

Throughout her life, the new director said she’s had the support of family and friends.

Chavez Lamar was born and raised in the San Felipe Pueblo, where her passion for Southwestern native art began.

Her ancestry also includes Hopi, Tewa and Navajo on the maternal side of her family.

“The arts have been a big part of my life. My dad is a well-known jeweler, as is my brother. As a child, I’ve participated in the Santa Fe Indian Market with my family. Since that time, I’ve come and participated the Indian market almost every year,” Chavez Lamar said.

The New Mexico woman was the director of the Indian Arts Research Center at the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe from 2007-2014. While there, she raised the visibility of the 12,000-object collection and developed institutional projects and programming to highlight it. She also led and supported the development of Guidelines for Collaboration to assist Native communities in accessing museum collections and museums working collaboratively with them.

Chavez Lamar was also the director of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque from 2006-2007.

Amy Johnson, curator of collections for the IPCC, worked with her.

“I’m not really surprised, you know? She’s super ambitious, but you know very level-headed. She did a lot at the center in the short time that she was here,” Johnson said.

Since learning of her new position, Chavez Lamar said she’s received messages of praise, both locally and internationally.

“Many have reached out and extended their good thoughts and their blessings for this journey that I’m about to begin on,” Chavez Lamar said. “Thank you. That meant a lot for me.”

Although she lives in Washington, D.C., Chavez Lamar is serving as a champion in communities throughout New Mexico.

While inspiring future generations to come.

“It takes a lot of strength, and a lot of focus, to really pursue your career goals or whatever your aspirations may be. I think, for a lot of indigenous people, what we’re looking for is how can we be of service to our people. An individual that can be influential or promote change,” Chavez Lamar said. “I think that’s the greatest motivator of all.”

Chavez Lamar is the third director of the National Museum of the American Indian. She succeeds Kevin Gover (Pawnee), who served as director from December 2007 until January 2021. He is now the Smithsonian Under Secretary for Museums and Culture. The founding director was W. Richard West Jr. (Southern Cheyenne), who led the museum from 1990 to 2007. Machel Monenerkit has served as acting director of the National Museum of the American Indian since Gover left in January 2021.

Chavez Lamar will oversee the museum’s three facilities: the National Museum of the American Indian on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the museum’s George Gustav Heye Center in Lower Manhattan, and the Cultural Resources Center in Suitland, Maryland.

She will begin her new role on Feb. 14.

