‘Disturbing’ attack on ducks in San Lorenzo park caught on video; Arrest made

By KPIX Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN LORENZO (KPIX) — Authorities in Alameda County have arrested a man on animal cruelty charges after deputies said he was caught on video abusing ducks in a San Lorenzo park.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said it learned about the January 15 incident near the duck pond at the San Lorenzo Community Center Park after a graphic video of the attack circulated on social media and a community member alerted authorities.

In the 41 second video (WARNING: Contains graphic images, viewer discretion advised), the man is seen attacking a pair of ducks, stomping down on the neck of one of the ducks before kicking and throwing the bird on the ground.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned the suspect frequented the duck pond. On at least two occasions, the suspect was spotted stepping on the ducks’ wings, stomping on their heads and grabbing at least one duck by the neck and slamming it to the ground.

“The suspect’s actions are disturbing. This type of behavior will not be tolerated by our agency,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies said the suspect has been booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of animal cruelty and that the case will be submitted to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. His name was not immediately released.

Staff with the Sheriff’s Office searched the park for injured ducks, but they were not located, deputies said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.