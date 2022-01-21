Community gathers in East Harlem to remember Yao Pan Ma, condemn anti-Asian hate

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — People gathered Friday at 125th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem to remember Yao Pan Ma.

Ma, 61, was brutally beaten at the site in April and died from his injuries on Dec. 31.

Community leaders called for people to come together to address the problems that led to this tragedy.

“If we better integrate and trust each other, we can work out a solution. Harlem can be an example for us,” said Eva Chan, of Community Board 11.

“We are all one, the AAPI community and the Black community, standing together against hate,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Jarrod Powell was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime.

Some have called for the charges to be upgraded since Ma’s death.

