Town salutes K9 Grimm before he crosses ‘Rainbow Bridge’

ANDOVER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — It was a somber final ride for an Andover K9 diagnosed with aggressive, terminal cancer.

Andover police Sgt. Michael Connor drove K9 Grimm around town to say goodbye Wednesday morning.

K9 Grimm has been ill for the past several days, and tests revealed he was suffering from a very aggressive form of lung cancer.

On the recommendation of his veterinarian, Grimm crossed the rainbow bridge on Wednesday.

Connor and Grimm served the town as a team for 10 years.

In addition to locating missing people, apprehending criminals and recovering more than 100 pounds of illegal drugs, the team was at the Boston Marathon bombing, the Watertown standoff and competed in USPCA dog trials.

