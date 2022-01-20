Missouri nurse surprised by a virtual meeting with singer Michael Buble

By Web Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — It’s been a really tough two years for nurses overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

But one Missouri nurse is getting the recognition she deserves.

Kansas City hospital worker Monette Chiarolanza received some extra inspiration after getting encouragement from Michael Buble.

She recently wrote an essay about the amazing work her coworkers have done during the pandemic. She entered it into a national competition and won.

“They contacted me and said we cried when we read your essay. They were like we were in tears,” said Chiarolanza.

The emotional essay even got the attention of singer Michael Bublé who set up a zoom to thank Monette.

“I think you on behalf of every human being you’ve rescued and helped and every person who is going through tough times and who is gonna go through tough times,” Buble said. “Your selflessness has changed the world. It really does and you inspire us to be better people.”

She was surprised Buble took the time to congratulate her and she’ll think about his kind words next time she’s dealing with a hard situation at work.

