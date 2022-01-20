Milwaukee man charged in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man is now charged in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter. Michael Anthony Huddleston, 47, faces the following:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, habitual criminality repeater Possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater Eight-year-old Tiana Huddleston was shot and killed on Jan. 15. near 18th and Highland.

According to a criminal complaint, the 911 call was made just before 2:30 p.m. The caller indicated that Tiana was accidentally shot by her father, who then put her in the car and rushed her to the hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital and made contact with the father, identified as Michael Huddleston.

The complaint says one of the officers asked Huddleston what happened, and he said, “I’m about to go and then I’m showing off for the kids. I never leave without it.” He claimed the gun safety was on and there was no round in the chamber.

The officer asked him if he accidentally pulled the trigger, to which Huddleston allegedly replied, “that is exactly what [expletive] happened.”

The complaint says he went on to say “I did it,” and “I didn’t try to, big mistake.”

Tiana Huddleston was pronounced deceased before 3 p.m.

When asked if he would consent to providing a blood sample, Michael Huddleston agreed and told a detective that he drank “a half pint of Jose Cuervo, then a whole pint and another half pint.”

He repeatedly stated that he wanted to be taken to jail, according to the complaint, saying “Just take me to jail. I did it. I did it.”

Huddleston told officers he had grabbed the gun off the top cabinet in the kitchen, checked that the safety was on and that there was nothing in the clip, put the clip back in the gun and squeezed it. He said the victim was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

On Jan. 16, detectives conducted an in-custody interview of Huddleston. He told them he drank a pint of tequila the day prior, and after drinking the pint of tequila, he ran out to the store and purchased a second pint. He said he then returned home to drink it and watch television. Huddleston told the detectives when he heard children in the house messing around in the kitchen, he decided to get his gun and teach the kids about gun safety. He said he grabbed the weapon, removed the magazine and ejected a round, striking Tiana in the chest.

During a search of the home, detectives located a .22 caliber pistol with a magazine, a 375 ml bottle of tequila and a 200 ml bottle of tequila.

Court records show Huddleston was previously convicted of felony hit-and-run causing injury and felony bail jumping, and has faced charges for domestic abuse and manufacturing/delivering THC and felony fleeing.

At the time of the shooting, Huddleston was on probation in Milwaukee County for the hit-and-run conviction, meaning he was not allowed to possess a firearm or consume alcohol.

He is due for an initial court appearance on Jan. 19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.