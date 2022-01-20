Deputies: Man throws dog in hole and shoots at it several times

By Alvieann Chandler

Click here for updates on this story

CLARENDON COUNTY, South Carolina (WHNS) — A man was arrested for Animal Cruelty after sharing a video him shooting a dog in a hole several times, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Noah Blaine Chandler was arrested after a video showed him grabbing a small hound dog by the neck out of a box on the back of a pickup truck. The video showed Chandler throw the dog in a hole and shot it several times while recording the entire incident, says deputies.

An arrest warrant was obtained for him on Tuesday, Jan. 18. He reported to the Sheriff’s Office, served the warrant, arrested, and taken to the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.