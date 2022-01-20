51-year-old woman bit another woman before SWAT standoff in Spring Neighborhood, deputies say

By KTRK Staff

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) — SWAT officers have detained a woman accused of barricading herself inside a home in the Spring area after biting someone.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 27900 block of Augusta View Drive around 3 a.m. for a firearm disturbance call.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that there were four adults living in the home, and three of them got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Deputies said at one point, a 51-year-old woman bit a 48-year-old woman.

After that, Lt. Scott Spencer said the 51-year-old got a gun and pointed it at the other three adults in the home.

Thankfully, Spencer said the three other adults were able to get out of the home safely.

A 51-year-old homeowner and his 24-year-old daughter live in the home with the 51-year-old suspect and the 48-year-old woman, Spencer said. The relationship between the two other adult women is unknown.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the 51-year-old came out of the home and was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

No shots were fired during the altercation, deputies said.

