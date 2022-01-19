Young Black cowgirl owning her mission to inspire others

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (KCNC) — The National Western Stock show honored the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday night by hosting the MLK Junior African American Heritage rodeo, part of the Bill Pickett Rodeo. It’s dedicated to celebrating Black cowboys and cowgirls and where the best young athletes compete.

Sadie Jackson, 15, from Centennial is one only a few competitors from Colorado.

“It’s a big adrenaline rush, but I try not to get nervous because your horse can definitely feel the nerves I have,” Jackson said ahead of the event

The last time she competed at the MLK Junior Rodeo she walked away with what has become her favorite buckle.

“I actually ended up doing really well. I ended up winning it for the women’s Barrel Racing,” Jackson said.

While she certainly has made a name for herself in rodeo she’s looking to do more with her success.

“I do want to inspire other African American boys and girls because sometimes they think they are not good enough or they are not able to do it because they are African American, but they are,” she said

Her parents, Stephanie and Kendry Jackson, say they are proud of her hard work in the sport, but inspired by her bigger mission.

“It’s great for little kids to see somebody that looks like them doing stuff that’s not common or not shown as being common. They see that as a little kid gives them like, ‘she’s doing that, I can do that,’” Kendry said.

For Sadie, competing on a day devoted to a Martin Luther King Jr, a man with his own mission, is motivation in and out of the arena.

“It is important because it is MLK Day and he stood up for what was right and now as an African America I’m able to participate in things like this.” She said.

Sadie was first in the breakaway roping competition with a time of just 4.8 seconds.

This year the Barrel Racing competition didn’t end as well for Jackson her horse TC just wouldn’t cooperate and she didn’t get a chance to compete.

