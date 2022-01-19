Wife of Alabama mayor obtains restraining order following his arrest in Baldwin County

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ALABAMA (WALA) — There’s new information surrounding the arrest in south Alabama of Tallassee’s mayor, John Hammock.

A judge in Elmore County has granted a protection order to Hammock’s wife.

Hammock remains in the Baldwin County Jail. He’s charged with with domestic violence – strangulation. That’s a felony.

In the restraining order request, Hammock’s wife accused him of physically assaulting her with his fists and feet while he was wearing boots. She also alleges that he pushed her against a wall, choked her and said he was going to kill her.

Hammock is being held on a $20,000 bond.

If he posts bond, he’ll have to wear an ankle monitor and would not be allowed to have contact with the victim.

Hammock will also be unable to possess firearms.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.