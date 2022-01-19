Stranded: Community steps up to help after Mission nurse’s vehicle stolen during storm

By Samiar Nefzi

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Mission ICU nurse and her co-workers woke up Sunday morning ready to go to work after staying at a downtown hotel. But instead, they found themselves stranded after someone apparently stole their car.

“When we left in the morning to go to work, we could not find my car,” ICU nurse Kasia Able said.

Able and two co-workers stayed at the Aloft Hotel in Asheville on Saturday to Sunday morning as a proactive measure to ensure they could get to work.

But, when they went to the parking garage, Able’s 2010 Subaru Outback was gone.

“I thought somebody took the car,” said Jenny Clements, who was with Able.” (I thought) surely that can’t be the case.”

The frontline workers said they found their work bags tossed in the stairwell and some of their belongings were missing.

A day later, Clements created a GoFundMe page for her friend.

“I actually started it at $5,000,” explained Clements, “I was talking to some of my coworkers, and $5,000 doesn’t go very far going towards a car.”

Within a day, the GoFundMe had raised almost $5,200.

“I was so surprised that people that don’t even know Kasia wanted to donate to the fund,” Clements said. “I think it’s incredible that nurses want to help nurses.”

Able said the support from fellow health care workers has been overwhelming.

“It’s not about my car,” Able said. “It’s just about the people who are going to take care of you when you come to the hospital are incredible. We’ve had a hard couple of years, but we are here for you and each other.”

An official with the Asheville Police Department said officers are looking into the theft.

You can donate to her GoFundMe account here: gofundme.com/f/kasias-car-was-stolen?qid=1a3e3a3086c4b19cfb1bb3b208bd96c8

