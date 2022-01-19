McDonald’s worker shot by customer following argument

By KMOV Staff

NORTH COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A McDonald’s employee was hospitalized after being shot by customer in Cool Valley Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a woman pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru just before 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Florissant. While in the lane, she got into an argument with one of the workers.

Shortly after, the suspect pulled back into the parking lot and spotted the female worker who was on a break. Officials said the customer then pulled out her gun and shot the employee, striking her in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No additional information has been released.

