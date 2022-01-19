Kevin Strickland sues medical provider, alleges denial of adequate medical care in prison

By Web staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Kansas City man just released from prison less than two months ago after spending decades behind bars is now suing Missouri’s contracted medical provider for the prison system.

Kevin Strickland claims they deprived him of essential medical care.

Strickland was released in November after being wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years.

The federal lawsuit names Corizon, LLC and four Corizon employees.

Strickland was diagnosed with a spinal injury in 2017 and the lawsuit says doctors failed to treat Strickland’s injuries despite his condition getting progressively worse.

Strickland eventually became unable to walk, which is why he uses a wheelchair.

