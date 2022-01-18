Waitress donates tips as way to honor Betty White

By Dan Greenwald

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — The waitress at an Edwardsville restaurant is paying it forward in honor of the late comedian Betty White.

Norma Caraker is a server at Sergeant Pepper’s Cafe and her love for Betty White knows no bounds. She hosted a fundraiser Tuesday in honor of the comedian who just passed away. White’s 100th birthday would have been this week.

“Her wishes for her 100th birthday was to have a Betty White Challenge, for anyone to donate five dollars, so I was inspired to that for her today and donate all the tips to them,” Caraker said.

Caraker donated part of her earnings to a cause close to her and White, helping animals. The donations went to Partners for Pets in Troy, Illinois. White was a well-known animal lover.

