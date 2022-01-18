Two Teens Charged In Violent Carjacking On Northwest Side

By Web staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two teens have been charged with hitting a woman in the face and carjacking her on Monday on the Northwest Side.

Police said the boys, ages 16 and 17, hit a 33-year-old woman in the face with a weapon and forced her out of her vehicle in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, on the cusp of the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods. The teens then fled the scene in her car.

The pair was arrested several hours later in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Princeton Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. The 16-year-old was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking.

Both were scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

