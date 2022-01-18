Man charged with arson in apartment fire, authorities say

By Rachael Cardin

REISTERSTOWN, Maryland (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man is accused of deliberately starting the two-alarm fire at a Reisterstown apartment building Monday night.

Jawon R. Moseley was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson after investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, Baltimore County Police said.

“Police saw a man jump from the second story trying to go back into the building to evade police,” Det. Trae Corbin told WJZ on Tuesday. “He was apprehended.”

No one was hurt in the fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department, but 20 residents were displaced. A resident’s dog died in the fire.

The fire erupted at an apartment complex on Brookebury Drive shortly after 8 p.m., the fire department said. Crews sounded a second alarm after arriving to find heavy flames coming from the building.

Carlos Meier, who lives nearby, estimated Monday’s fire is the fourth unit he has seen burned in the decade or so he has lived in the area.

“I feel for a lot of them,” Meier told WJZ. “They probably have to lose a lot of their comfort zone and especially with this kind of weather.”

Twenty residents displaced by the fire are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Restoration crews could be seen doing cleanup and recovery on Tuesday.

Moseley remains in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail, police said.

