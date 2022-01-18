100-year-old home destroyed by fire, no injuries reported

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

FAIRVIEW, North Carolina (WLOS) — No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a 100-year-old home in Fairview Monday.

Crews with the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department report that the homeowners lost all their belongings and that they were not home when the fire started.

Fire officials say the home is located in an area not visible, so by the time the fire grew large enough to be seen it was extremely difficult to control.

Additionally, not only does the area where the home is located not have any pressurized fire hydrants, forcing crews to utilize a tanker shuttle but snow and ice made it difficult for mutual aid departments to get to the location.

In all, the agency received aid from eleven different area departments and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department during the fire.

No word on the cause of the fire.

