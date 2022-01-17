New scam in New Mexico: illegitimate COVID-19 testing sites

By Stella Sun

Click here for updates on this story

NEW MEXCO (KOAT) — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is warning the community of a new scam – illegitimate COVID-19 testing sites.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said as more people are seeking COVID-19 tests, scammers are now exploiting this demand, to steal a person’s personal, financial and medical information.

“We have received a complaint from the Department of Health. We are investigating two potential fictitious [testing] sites,” Balderas said.

His office is looking into reports that certain test sites are giving illegitimate negative test results, without actual testing occurring at the site.

If you see a pop-up COVID-19 testing site near you, here’s how to spot whether it’s a scam.

The site has no visible affiliation with local medical providers or government entities The site is not promptly delivering test results Workers on site are seemingly uninformed or confused about the testing process Workers on site are unmasked or not following current health care guidelines He said to look on the Department of Health website to check whether the testing site is legitimate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.