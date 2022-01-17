New Orleans remembers life and legacy of oldest WWII veteran

By Morgan Lentes

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The life and legacy of America’s oldest WWII veteran was celebrated Saturday in New Orleans.

Lawrence Brooks died on Jan. 5 at the age of 112.

The National WWII Museum held a service Saturday in his honor.

Brooks served in the 91st Engineer Battalion, a predominantly Black unit at the time. The unit’s current commander attended the event.

“As I look out and see all the proud faces to honor this African-American man’s service, life and legacy, I feel humbled by the progress our nation has made, honored to presently serve in the world’s most diverse force, and hopeful for what comes next,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan.

Brooks is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

