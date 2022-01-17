Baby found inside apartment after deadly double shooting

By Brhe Berry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A baby was found safe inside an apartment where a man was shot to death Monday morning in north Houston, police say.

Just before 5 a.m., HPD responded to a shooting call on W. Little York and Domino Lane, near the North Freeway.

Officials say the baby was inside the third-floor apartment with three adults when someone showed up and started firing shots during a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death and a woman who also had a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second man and a baby also in the apartment were both OK, authorities told ABC13.

A neighbor reported hearing banging and then gunshots.

Police said they do not know who the shooter is, but they are looking for surveillance video.

