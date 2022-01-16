Dozens take Polar Plunge at Lake Martin

By WALA Staff

LAKE MARTIN, Alabama (WALA) — Dozens took the Polar Plunge at Alabama’s Lake Martin Saturday morning.

It’s a race where participants must swim out into the lake, go around a buoy, and come back to grab an item from a hook to win a $100 prize.

The event sold a record number of tickets this year.

Proceeds benefit the Lake Martin Resource Association.

