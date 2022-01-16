Deputies find SUV stolen from Marshall Fire victims with belongings still inside

By Anica Padilla

WESTMINSTER, Colorado (KCNC) — There is some welcome news for a family who fled the Marshall Fire with just a few precious items — and then had their car stolen from the hotel parking lot where they were staying. Two weeks after the devastating fire, deputies found the stolen SUV, with their irreplaceable belongings still inside.

“Great news! Jeffco deputies recovered the stolen SUV belonging to a family that lost their home to the Marshall Fire,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Thursday.

“The few possessions they had time to gather before evacuating were also recovered inside of the car.”

After evacuating, the family was staying at a hotel in Westminster. Two black bins containing “irreplaceable” photos were inside the SUV when it was stolen.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.

