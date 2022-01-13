Biotechnology company to create 400 new jobs in Union County

By Anisa Snipes

UNION, South Carolina (WHNS) — MycoWorks, a biotechnology company, announced a $107 million dollar investment will create 400 jobs in Union County.

The company said the new facility, located at 260 Midway Drive in Union, will “increase the company’s capacity to meet the fashion and luxury industries’ growing demand for its materials, including its flagship product Reishi”.

“Deciding where to lay down roots was a big decision, but the partnership offered by state and local officials in combination with access to talent and amenities in the area made it easy. We look forward to growing a world class team and operation in Union County, South Carolina,” said MycoWorks Chief Operating Officer Doug Hardesty.

Operations are expected to be ready in early of 2023.

Anyone interested in joining the MycoWorks team should email talent@mycoworks.com.

